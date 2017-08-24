Overview
23 Stunning high quality iPhone 6 & 6+ mockups with replaceable smart object screens and depth of field options that will surely make your awesome app designs stand out.
Highlights
- Photo realistic style mockups
- 10 iPhone 6 mockups
- 10 iPhone 6+ mockups
- 3 iPhone 6 and 6+ side by side mockups
- Print ready at 300 dpi.
- Replaceable Smart Object
