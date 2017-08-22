Overview
A well thought-out set of actions for Photoshop, designed to streamline the process of building iOS mockups. Thanks to the button mode, only a few clicks are required to build entire iOS screens. Creating iOS mockups has just become badass.
Highlights
- One click to create iOS UI elements
- Canvas size aware
- Easy to install
- Put together iOS mockups in seconds
