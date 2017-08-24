Browse
Picas Ecommerce Icon Set

44 icons use for E-commerce in 3 variations: Colored, Filled, Outline

by Picas

Picas Ecommerce Icon Set

44 icons use for E-commerce in 3 variations: Colored, Filled, Outline

Overview

E-commerce icon set is consistently ready to use. Our icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects. These beautiful icons are perfect to create a unique design experience. Within the set, you will find flat color, filled & outline icons completely matching any project! The idea is absolutely fit for any use and has been crafted in 5 different file formats; Ai, Sketch, SVG, EPS, PNG.

Highlights

  • 132 Icons total
  • Colored, Filled & Outline versions
  • 44 Icons in 3 styles
  • 32 & 64px sizes
  • SVG, EPS, PNG, Sketch & Ai files
  • Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator

Compatibility

