Overview

E-commerce icon set is consistently ready to use. Our icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects. These beautiful icons are perfect to create a unique design experience. Within the set, you will find flat color, filled & outline icons completely matching any project! The idea is absolutely fit for any use and has been crafted in 5 different file formats; Ai, Sketch, SVG, EPS, PNG.