Picasso Landing UI Kit

Stylish Web Sketch & Photoshop UI Kit for Business.

by Crafted Pixels

Picasso Landing UI Kit

Stylish Web Sketch & Photoshop UI Kit for Business.

Published by Crafted Pixels in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Crafted Pixels in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Picasso is a clean Landing Page UI kit designed for Sketch & Photoshop. It is suitable for business and digital products, includes 225 prepared design elements for all occasions — 18 hero templates, contacts, features, footers and much more. Also, Picasso includes 9 live mockups (AEP files) with replaceable in one click screenshots to present in elegant way your app or website.

Highlights

  • 225 Design Elements
  • 18 Hero Templates
  • 9 Live Mockups AEP Files
  • Three Color Schemes
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop

Compatibility

