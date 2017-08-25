Overview
Picasso is a clean Landing Page UI kit designed for Sketch & Photoshop. It is suitable for business and digital products, includes 225 prepared design elements for all occasions — 18 hero templates, contacts, features, footers and much more. Also, Picasso includes 9 live mockups (AEP files) with replaceable in one click screenshots to present in elegant way your app or website.
Highlights
- 225 Design Elements
- 18 Hero Templates
- 9 Live Mockups AEP Files
- Three Color Schemes
- Free Google Fonts
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
