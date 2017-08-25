Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

PICCO

iPad App UI Kit designed in Photoshop

by Yavick TM

PICCO

iPad App UI Kit designed in Photoshop

Published by Yavick TM in UI Kits
Published by Yavick TM in UI Kits

Overview

PICCO is a multi-application user interface kit for the iPad tablet. Picco includes 2 screen positions; horizontal & upright with light & dark style options for both layouts. This kit contains 130+ fully layered PSD files, composed of 100% vector shapes making it easy to change the color, shape, effects, etc. Free Google Open Sans font used through out the entirety of the kit, it’s designed for legibility across web and mobile interfaces, supports several character sets and languages. NOTE: The photos used in the preview images are not included in the item.

Highlights

  • 130+ iPad Screens
  • iPad resolution 1536 X 2048 px
  • 2 Template positions
  • 2 Color styles
  • 8 Popular categories
  • Compatible with Photoshop
{{::'175673831' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Yavick TM

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this