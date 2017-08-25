Overview

PICCO is a multi-application user interface kit for the iPad tablet. Picco includes 2 screen positions; horizontal & upright with light & dark style options for both layouts. This kit contains 130+ fully layered PSD files, composed of 100% vector shapes making it easy to change the color, shape, effects, etc. Free Google Open Sans font used through out the entirety of the kit, it’s designed for legibility across web and mobile interfaces, supports several character sets and languages. NOTE: The photos used in the preview images are not included in the item.