Overview
Premium set of 1050+ hand crafted elegant & modern icons. iOS 8 & Android ready, built on both 24- and 30-px grids, making it a must-have icon set for every developer and designer. We also added vector files with strokes, so you can change the stroke width, style and color in just seconds! This product comes with a ton of file types including PSD, Sketch, Vector, PNG, SVG, SVG Strokes, PDF & CSH
Highlights
- Vector files
- PSD custom shape icons
- CSH file for importing icons
- Transparent PNG (8 sizes)
- SVG of each icon
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
