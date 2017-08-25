Overview
Pin is a huge set of pre-made UI elements that will help you to speed up your app design process. With hundreds of UI elements like buttons, switchers, tabs, bars, and over 50 combined blocks with useful tools like cards, popovers, charts and widgets - this huge UI Kit has what you need for your next mobile app! Pin UI Kit is compatible with Sketch & Photoshop.
Highlights
- 50 Screens & 50+ combined blocks
- iPhone 6 resolution @1x (375x667px)
- Hundreds of UI Elements (Buttons, Bars, Tabs)
- Fully customizable & well organized
- Style guide & free Google fonts
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
