Pin UI Kit

Huge set of mobile UI Elements designed in Sketch & Photoshop

by Beans UI Goods

Pin UI Kit

Huge set of mobile UI Elements designed in Sketch & Photoshop

Published by Beans UI Goods in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Beans UI Goods in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Pin is a huge set of pre-made UI elements that will help you to speed up your app design process. With hundreds of UI elements like buttons, switchers, tabs, bars, and over 50 combined blocks with useful tools like cards, popovers, charts and widgets - this huge UI Kit has what you need for your next mobile app! Pin UI Kit is compatible with Sketch & Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 50 Screens & 50+ combined blocks
  • iPhone 6 resolution @1x (375x667px)
  • Hundreds of UI Elements (Buttons, Bars, Tabs)
  • Fully customizable & well organized
  • Style guide & free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'217254172' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
See more products from Beans UI Goods

Glue UI Kit$38
by Beans UI Goods
Stamp UI Kit$28
by Beans UI Goods
Routes iOS UI Kit$38
by Beans UI Goods

Who Likes this