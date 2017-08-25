Overview
Places Directory is the perfect web based UI tool kit for advertisements and posts via maps. ZIP archive contains 4 UI files with 6 categories of elements, and 15 pages of content. We have all the necessary pages and 100 UI elements designed and ready for the work of such portal. Files are available in PSD and Sketch formats.
Highlights
- 15 Pages
- 6 Element categories
- Responsive design
- Free Google fonts
- Bootstrap 1140px
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
