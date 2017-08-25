Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Places Directory

UI tool kit for managing advertisements via map function

by EVNE Developers, LLC

Places Directory

UI tool kit for managing advertisements via map function

Published by EVNE Developers, LLC in UI Kits compatible with
Published by EVNE Developers, LLC in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Places Directory is the perfect web based UI tool kit for advertisements and posts via maps. ZIP archive contains 4 UI files with 6 categories of elements, and 15 pages of content. We have all the necessary pages and 100 UI elements designed and ready for the work of such portal. Files are available in PSD and Sketch formats.

Highlights

  • 15 Pages
  • 6 Element categories
  • Responsive design
  • Free Google fonts
  • Bootstrap 1140px
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'2076342062' | ui8Filesize}} in 4 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:4}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from EVNE Developers, LLC

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Constantine$20
by EVNE Developers, LLC
Bookworm$22
by EVNE Developers, LLC
EdHub$18
by EVNE Developers, LLC

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this