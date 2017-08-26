Wireframe Kits

Overview
Platforma is a collection of 200+ wireframe layouts divided in 15 popular content categories and carefully assembled for Sketch, Photoshop & Illustrator. It’s a perfect instrument for creating an interactive prototype using many popular online tools like Invision, Marvel, UXPin, etc. Build a wireframe with Platforma, upload it to one of these apps, mark any action and transition and make it live!
Highlights
- 200+ Ready to use components
- 15 Popular content categories
- Bootstrap grid
- Markups, popups & pointers
- Symbols & styles for Sketch
- Free updates
