Wireframe Kits

Overview

Platforma for iOS is a collection of 300+ screens made with care for iOS guidelines and divided into 28 popular content categories and carefully assembled for Sketch, Illustrator and Photoshop. Platforma's screens were made based on the most popular iOS design patterns and combined in an easy-to-use library. Save your time for creative tasks, build wireframes with Platforma! Perfectly compatible with online prototype tools like Marvel, Invision, UXPin etc.