Themes & Templates

Overview
Platinum is a well-designed eCommerce PSD Template that you can absolutely use for publishing and showcasing your products or building an efficient online store for your business. This template is very flexible and packed with easy customizable PSD files that make website development become an easy task. Platinum also comes with modern home pages, well-structured layer groups and various sample page layouts such as Homepages, About Us, Shopping cart, Blog, Contact, Newsletters.
Highlights
- 16 Well organized PSD files
- Bold, trendy & easily customizable
- 1920x1080 px
- 3 Amazing homepage layouts
- Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid system
- Compatible with Photoshop CS4+
Compatibility
