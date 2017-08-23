Overview
This expansive and well-organized UI Kit allows you to create elegant and stylish website for any kind of product or project. All elements are extremely consistent and compatible, so your website or landing page will look fresh and well-rounded even if you'd compose the elements randomly :) Get maximum result with minimal effort with Pollux UI Kit.
Highlights
- Elegant & stylish design
- 1000+ Vector elements
- Free Google fonts
- 100+ Well organized components
- Photoshop CS3+ compatible
- Well labeled layers
