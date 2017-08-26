Overview
We selected 5 most popular iPhone 7 angles that are proven to fit any presentation. Routinely, the set includes highest standard quality mockups with technical precision and photorealistic effects, conveniently packed in Photoshop and Sketch files. Colors include Red, Black, Silver, Jet Black, Gold and Rose Gold, for a total of 30 iPhone 7 mockups.
Highlights
- 5 Mockup angles
- 30 iPhone7 Mockups total
- Red, Black, Silver, Jet Black, Gold, Rose Gold
- Separated background
- High resolution 4096 × 3072px
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
