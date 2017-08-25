Overview
Create your app design, prototype or get inspired with more than 200 iOS screens & hundreds of UI elements, organized into 8 popular content categories; Shopping, Sign in / up, Walkthrough, Social, Multimedia, Charts, Navigation, & Blog.
Highlights
- 200+ iOS screens
- 8 Categories & bonus icon set
- Vector based & fully customizable
- Well organized, named & grouped
- Designed at @1x iPhone 6 (375x667)
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
