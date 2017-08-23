Browse
Portland UI Kit

The ideal tool for Web design.

by Craftwork

Portland UI Kit

The ideal tool for Web design.

Overview

Portland – perfect, elegant & bright UI Kit created for Photoshop & Sketch. Combining beauty & usability it is definitely the tool you need in your collection! The huge pack of Base Elements in this kit is what sets it apart from many other UI Kits. Using a 12 Column Bootstrap grid with 1170px width, this UI Kit is totally perfect, very neat & oh so clean. All components are vector based, fully compatible and editable. Layers are well-organized, carefully named & grouped.

Highlights

  • Free Google fonts
  • Huge pack of Base Elements
  • 12 Column Bootstrap Grid 1170px
  • Perfect layer organization
  • Free Sample
  • 200+ UI elements

Compatibility

