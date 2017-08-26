Overview
A powerful & creative slide presentation designed for Keynote & Powerpoint. Power includes 120+ unique presentation slides with a stunning professional layout and creative design. Easy to change colors, modify shapes, texts, & charts. All shapes are editable. Icons and only powerpoint 20 colors versions included.
Highlights
- 120+ Unique slides
- Minimal clean design
- 24 color version included (Powerpoint)
- Based on Master Slides
- Fully editable
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
