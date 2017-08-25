Browse
Preach Mobile & Web

Unique UI Kit Providing Unified Mobile & Web Experience

by Andrewch

Preach Mobile & Web

Unique UI Kit Providing Unified Mobile & Web Experience

Published by Andrewch in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Andrewch in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Ever wanted to design a seamless web and mobile experience for your project? I did. That’s the main reason why PREACH was created. It provides everything you need to unify mobile and web experience. It has over 100 elements, 30 mobile screens and 50 web blocks to generate every web layout you might want. Everything is based on 4-columns grid for mobile and 12-column grid for web. Also, there is an 8px vertical grid applied everywhere.

Highlights

  • 100+ Elements
  • Mobile, Web & Building Blocks
  • Mobile apps concept included
  • Unique mobile & web experience
  • Organized layers
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

