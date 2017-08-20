Browse
Premium White iOS Restaurant

Professional premium restaurant mobile user interface kit.

by Sladedesign

Premium White iOS Restaurant

Professional premium restaurant mobile user interface kit.

Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Premium White IOS Restaurant UI Kit is a collection of 26+ awesome mobile iOS screens divided into 100+ UI Elements and carefully assembled for Photoshop. It’s a perfect UI kit for creating an interactive prototype mobile app for Restaurants. Restaurant UI kit contains highly customizable PSD files and comes many useful elements. You can easy to change color style and images with Smart Objects, the elements are 100% scalable vectors.

Highlights

  • 26 Mobile iOS screens
  • 10 Categories
  • 100+ Elements
  • Vector shapes
  • Smart Objects & fully layered files
  • Compatible with Photoshop

