Overview

Great quality isolated female & male hands holding Apple iPhone 7, iPad and Samsung Galaxy s7 edge for your perfect app presentation bundled with 72 mockup variations. 20 psd files, with 10 different hand positions in Male and Female versions along with 2 types of devices in 2 color variations. Crafted with love specially for designers. Easy to use Smart Object screen will allow you to paste your desired image in seconds! These mockups will fit any background and can easily adapt to your design. Web quality of mockups will allow fast performance of PSD files.