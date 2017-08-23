Overview
Pulse UI Kit is made with love for details & fast workflow. Divided into 7 categories with 120 screens, it will help you create prototypes for any app! Created using shape layers, free to use Google Fonts & CC0 images, Pulse will speed up your workflow & boost your productivity. Whether you are making mobile website, IOS or Android apps, Pulse will make your next design process exceptionally easy & enjoyable.
Highlights
- 1k+ components
- 120 Screens & 7 categories
- Shape layers
- Google fonts
- PSD, AI
- Fully customizable
