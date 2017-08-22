Themes & Templates

Overview
Puro was designed on a grid system, so your site will look sharp on all screen types. Our package includes 16 well-organized PSD files, 6 ready made home pages, Categories list & grid, Product Detail, Shopping cart, Checkout, Login, Hover cart, Hover setting, Hover mega menu, Pop up, and elegant icons. Puro was designed in Photoshop with free Google fonts.
Highlights
- 16 PSD files
- 6 Homepages
- Easy & customizable
- Free Google fonts
- Bootstrap 1170px Grid system
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'5411925' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.