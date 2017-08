Overview

The QuickBook App UI KIT has been designed with the concept of simple, fast & secure hotel searching & booking for iOS platform. It has 17 uniquely designed & well organized iOS mobile screen templates. It is a modern, trendy & colorful UI Kit for building your own hotel booking app. Well organized & very easy to customize, QuickBook App UI KIT is a better solution for your next hotel booking iOS app. All images used here are just for preview purpose only & they are not included in main downloadable files.