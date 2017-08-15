Overview
QUIN is a stunning iOS UI Kit geared towards the social experience of sharing photos, commenting, liking and much more! QUIN includes 16 iOS optimized screens built in Photoshop and Sketch. All screens are vector based, making them easy to scale and customize for your next photo related social application!
Highlights
- 16 iOS screens
- Free icon font
- Free Google font
- Vector based & organized
- Easily Scalable & customizable
- Compatible with Photoshop CC & Sketch
