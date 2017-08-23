Overview
The simple layout of the app ‘Radiant’ makes your App developing process incredibly easy. It's a perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building your own App. All components are shape based, fully compatible, and editable. Create new sections instantly and make a beautiful and unique layout for any desirable topic. ‘Radiant’ has been developed for those who know everything about design and delivery.
Highlights
- 200+ Screens
- 9 Categories
- Shape icons
- Google fonts
- 2000+ UI elements
- Photoshop compatible
Compatibility{{::'2760124176' | ui8Filesize}} in 4 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:4}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.