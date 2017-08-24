Browse
Ratatouille 2

Fantastically enhanced & expanded delicious scene creator

by Creative Veila

Ratatouille 2

Fantastically enhanced & expanded delicious scene creator

Published by Creative Veila in Mockups compatible with
Published by Creative Veila in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Meet the all-new, twice as big, fantastically enhanced & expanded, Ratatouille 2. A collection of the high-resolution photo-based clip arts, offering a new level of quality & variety! The massive hand-drawn vector set of over 130 illustrations included in the package will fulfill you with even greater artistic freedom. And a set of 8 pre-made scenes will serve as a delicacy for your imagination.

Highlights

  • Front View 45 Isolated Objects
  • Top View 87 Isolated Objects
  • 130 Hand-Drawn Food Vector Illsutrations
  • 8 Full-HD Pre-made PSD Scenes
  • 12 High-Resolution Textures
  • Compatible with Photoshop

