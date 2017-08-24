Overview
Meet the all-new, twice as big, fantastically enhanced & expanded, Ratatouille 2. A collection of the high-resolution photo-based clip arts, offering a new level of quality & variety! The massive hand-drawn vector set of over 130 illustrations included in the package will fulfill you with even greater artistic freedom. And a set of 8 pre-made scenes will serve as a delicacy for your imagination.
Highlights
- Front View 45 Isolated Objects
- Top View 87 Isolated Objects
- 130 Hand-Drawn Food Vector Illsutrations
- 8 Full-HD Pre-made PSD Scenes
- 12 High-Resolution Textures
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'1653864269' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.