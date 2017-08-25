Overview

Reise iOS UI KIt is high quality pack of 36 screens to kickstart your travel projects and speed up your design workflow. Reise includes 36 high quality iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, 6 categories (Hotel Booking, Flight Booking, Restaurants, My Photos, Navigation, Profile). This modern design template is easy to customize, making it even easier for you to design your next app, projects and speed up your design workflow.