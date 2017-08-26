Overview
A high quality user interface toolkit for web, designed in Sketch & Photoshop. Contains more than 100+ elaborate layouts & 12 Ready-to-use templates. Suitable for all kind of modern projects: Landing and Product pages, Blogs, Portfolios, Web stores, Business and Corporate websites, Marketing & advertising campaigns. Use Replacer as a starting point in your next project. Choose category and layout, customize any UI component, shape it at your own will. Boost your workflow with pre-designed layouts & templates. Stay cool & steady!
Highlights
- 100+ Layouts
- 12 Ready to use templates
- Easy to edit files
- Free Google Fonts
- Based on Bootstrap Grid
- Compatible with Sketch
