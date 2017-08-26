Browse
15 Unique & customizable social media templates

Rero Fashion Social Media Kit

15 Unique & customizable social media templates

Published by BazicLab in Presentation

Overview

Have a fashion product promo campaign? We provide you one of the best Instagram, Facebook and Twitter templates. This set of templates give you a new way to make your product looks more class on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. So what are you waiting for? All main elements are easily editable and customizable in Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 15 PSD files
  • Square format
  • Fully editable
  • Smart Objects
  • All photographs & textures are included
  • Compatible with Photoshop CS3+

Compatibility

