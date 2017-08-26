Presentation

Overview
Have a fashion product promo campaign? We provide you one of the best Instagram, Facebook and Twitter templates. This set of templates give you a new way to make your product looks more class on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. So what are you waiting for? All main elements are easily editable and customizable in Photoshop.
Highlights
- 15 PSD files
- Square format
- Fully editable
- Smart Objects
- All photographs & textures are included
- Compatible with Photoshop CS3+
Compatibility{{::'75348293' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.