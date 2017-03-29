Overview
Resonator is a fantastic extension meant for collecting, exporting, and storing graphical resources for various mobile platforms and the web in one place. <br> <br>With Resonator you can collect all the design elements from all of your project's screens into a single Res-Project.psd, export all design elements with file names and an organized folder structure, and store all the design elements in order to transfer to other developers in a single file.
Highlights
- Collects all of your design elements used
- Exports with correct file names and folder structure
- Deliver assets to developers with ease
- For mobile platforms and web
- works with Photoshop CC 2014+
- Update 1.2
- CC 2015 installer support
