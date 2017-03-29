Browse
Overview

Resonator is a fantastic extension meant for collecting, exporting, and storing graphical resources for various mobile platforms and the web in one place. <br> <br>With Resonator you can collect all the design elements from all of your project's screens into a single Res-Project.psd, export all design elements with file names and an organized folder structure, and store all the design elements in order to transfer to other developers in a single file.

Highlights

  • Collects all of your design elements used
  • Exports with correct file names and folder structure
  • Deliver assets to developers with ease
  • For mobile platforms and web
  • works with Photoshop CC 2014+
  • Update 1.2
  • CC 2015 installer support

Compatibility

