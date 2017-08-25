Browse
Responsive Showcase Mockups

Ydlabs Presents Responsive Showcase Presentation Mockups

by ydlabs

Overview

Responsive Showcase Presentation Mockups Pack includes 10 Photoshop file mockups. Pixel Dimensions are 6000x2000 and 300dpi. Ydlabs presents you with the best way to showcase your Website Screenshots, Images, Work etc. Layered and grouped PSD files which are easy to edit & use. Note - Images used in these mockups are for preview purpose only, not included in the main download.

Highlights

  • 10 PSD Files
  • 300 DPI
  • 6000x2000 pixel
  • Fully editable mockups
  • Responsive Showcase Presentation Mockups
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

