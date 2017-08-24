Overview
All you need to design anything for any Restaurant / Bar / Cafe. Logo design, Branding, Corp Id, Brochures, Menu design, anything you can imagine...we got you covered. You can use Vectors to create Logos, or Watercolor/Pastel styles in any design to create unique presentations and unique memorable designs. Layer styles are made for Photoshop.
Highlights
- 180+ Vectors
- 17 Pastel layer styles
- 12 Creative patterns
- 44 Watercolor layers
- 12 Hi-resolution textures
- Objects in PSD, Ai & EPS
Compatibility{{::'587279660' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.