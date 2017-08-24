Browse
Restaurant Watercolor Kit

Restaurant, bar, cafe vector branding kit

by All Design Store

Restaurant Watercolor Kit

Restaurant, bar, cafe vector branding kit

Published by All Design Store in Icons compatible with
Published by All Design Store in Icons compatible with

Overview

All you need to design anything for any Restaurant / Bar / Cafe. Logo design, Branding, Corp Id, Brochures, Menu design, anything you can imagine...we got you covered. You can use Vectors to create Logos, or Watercolor/Pastel styles in any design to create unique presentations and unique memorable designs. Layer styles are made for Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 180+ Vectors
  • 17 Pastel layer styles
  • 12 Creative patterns
  • 44 Watercolor layers
  • 12 Hi-resolution textures
  • Objects in PSD, Ai & EPS

Compatibility

