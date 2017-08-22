Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Retro Jam UI Kit

Super clean UI Kit for the retro in you.

by UI Chest

Retro Jam UI Kit

Super clean UI Kit for the retro in you.

Published by UI Chest in UI Kits compatible with
Published by UI Chest in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Hundreds of clean and beautiful retro-styled components that take your design to the next level. Includes a bonus pack of retro badges and ribbons!

Highlights

  • 100% Vector shapes
  • Based on Bootstrap 3 grid system
  • Photoshop swatches included
  • Photoshop compatible
  • Bonus badges & ribbons

Compatibility

2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from UI Chest

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
AppStarter UI Kit$32
by UI Chest
20 iPhone & Macbook Mockups$18
by UI Chest
Magicons$12
by UI Chest

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this