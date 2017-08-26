Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Retrospective Presentation

2 in 1 Keynote & PowerPoint Presentations

by ReworkMedia

Retrospective Presentation

2 in 1 Keynote & PowerPoint Presentations

Published by ReworkMedia in Presentation compatible with
Published by ReworkMedia in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Retrospective Presentation is made in a retro style. Presentation slides look like bright retro posters or albums whose attract attention and share the interesting information. 50 creative slides help you to create any presentation for portfolio, company or any personal need. Styled tables and charts allow you to create a marketing or business presentation. Set of hand-drawn icons makes your presentation unique and especially interesting. There are 6 color schemes available in this template. This allows you to quickly select the desired color for your needs.

Highlights

  • 50 creative slides with unique design
  • 6 predefined color schemes
  • Set of hand-drawn icons
  • Media placeholders for images
  • Predefined text styles
  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint

Compatibility

{{::'18745548' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from ReworkMedia

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Reverta Presentation$25
by ReworkMedia
BUILD Presentation$20
by ReworkMedia
Geometry Presentation$25
by ReworkMedia 
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JmLfctDHsn8?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this