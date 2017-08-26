Browse
Routes iOS UI Kit

Minimalistic iOS UI Kit

by Beans UI Goods

Routes iOS UI Kit

Published by Beans UI Goods in UI Kits
Overview

This is Routes – right in front of you. Routes is a big iOS UI Kit, full of nice UI elements, organized into 100+ qualitative screens. Routes is about things that make us happy – about traveling, communication and spending money on nice things. It’s about the feeling of freedom.

Highlights

  • 100+ Quality iOS Screens
  • 20+ Stylish stroke icons
  • 7 Popular Categories
  • 100% Vector Based
  • Uses Google fonts
  • Neatly organized

Compatibility

