Overview
This is Routes – right in front of you. Routes is a big iOS UI Kit, full of nice UI elements, organized into 100+ qualitative screens. Routes is about things that make us happy – about traveling, communication and spending money on nice things. It’s about the feeling of freedom.
Highlights
- 100+ Quality iOS Screens
- 20+ Stylish stroke icons
- 7 Popular Categories
- 100% Vector Based
- Uses Google fonts
- Neatly organized
