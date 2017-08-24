Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Samsung Galaxy S6 Studio Mockups

6 PSD mockups on transparent background

by Mockuuups

Samsung Galaxy S6 Studio Mockups

6 PSD mockups on transparent background

Published by Mockuuups in Mockups compatible with
Published by Mockuuups in Mockups compatible with

Overview

Studio Mockuuups are PSD mockups on transparent background. This is a 6-pack of customizable templates with Samsung Galaxy S6. Studio shot mockups in 3 different colors (Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, White Pearl) and with female & male hands.

Highlights

  • 6 PSD Files
  • Smart Objects
  • Adobe CS6+
  • 3 colors: Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum & White Pearl
  • High resolution photos (2000×1373)
  • Male & Female hands

Compatibility

{{::'70574051' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Mockuuups

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
iPhone 7 & Diverse Hands$20
by Mockuuups
33x City iPhone 6s$20
by Mockuuups
iPhone 6s Mockuuups$16
by Mockuuups

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this