Overview
Studio Mockuuups are PSD mockups on transparent background. This is a 6-pack of customizable templates with Samsung Galaxy S6. Studio shot mockups in 3 different colors (Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, White Pearl) and with female & male hands.
Highlights
- 6 PSD Files
- Smart Objects
- Adobe CS6+
- 3 colors: Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum & White Pearl
- High resolution photos (2000×1373)
- Male & Female hands
