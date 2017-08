Overview

A handmade sans serif font with two versions - Fill & Outline. Perfect for overlaying on photos, or any project for a handcrafted feel. Inspired by, and created whilst listening to vintage tunes - such as "Mr. Sandman" by the Chordettes - hence the name. Comes with Sandman_fill & Sandman_line // ttf & otf files. Font also includes numbers and a variety of glyphs pictured in the screenshots.