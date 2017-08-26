Browse
Saprol Social Media Kit

36 Photoshop Social Media Promotional Templates

by BazicLab

Saprol Social Media Kit

36 Photoshop Social Media Promotional Templates

Published by BazicLab in Presentation
Published by BazicLab in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Saprol Social Media Kit a handy tool that would turn your artwork into engaging promo images for social media. Create stunning posts in a few clicks and stand out with ease using social media templates! Saprol includes 12 unique social media templates in three different sizes, for a total of 36 Photoshop templates designed for Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Highlights

  • 36 Total PSD templates
  • 3 Media sizes for 12 unique templates
  • Uses free Google fonts
  • Smart Layer & Vector Shapes
  • Designed for Twitter, FB & IG
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

