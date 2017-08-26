Presentation

Overview
Saprol Social Media Kit a handy tool that would turn your artwork into engaging promo images for social media. Create stunning posts in a few clicks and stand out with ease using social media templates! Saprol includes 12 unique social media templates in three different sizes, for a total of 36 Photoshop templates designed for Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
Highlights
- 36 Total PSD templates
- 3 Media sizes for 12 unique templates
- Uses free Google fonts
- Smart Layer & Vector Shapes
- Designed for Twitter, FB & IG
- Compatible with Photoshop
