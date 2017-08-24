Overview
This kit includes 50 interfaces designed and built to be fashionable and follow the trend of 2016. It is designed for four application models, the blog, the photos app, the delivery and application of music. All images, texts and icons are completely free to use, with a clean design and pixel perfect.
Highlights
- Sketch compatible
- 50 Screen templates
- Free Google fonts
- 4 App themes
- Blog, Music, Food & Photos
- Trendy
