Say UI Kit

Fantastic UI Kit with four generic app themes!

by Lorenzo Perniciaro

Overview

This kit includes 50 interfaces designed and built to be fashionable and follow the trend of 2016. It is designed for four application models, the blog, the photos app, the delivery and application of music. All images, texts and icons are completely free to use, with a clean design and pixel perfect.

Highlights

  • Sketch compatible
  • 50 Screen templates
  • Free Google fonts
  • 4 App themes
  • Blog, Music, Food & Photos
  • Trendy

Compatibility

