Overview
100 Color-filled line icons depicting SEO, Marketing, & Business concepts. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned to pixel-perfection for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels. This product comes with 1 master Illustrator file, and 100 SVG files.
Highlights
- Compatible with Illustrator CS6
- 100 individual SVG files
- 32 x 32 pixel grid
- Pixel-perfect alignment
- Color filled line icons
- SEO, Marketing & Business icons
