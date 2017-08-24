Browse
SEO, Business, & Finance Filled

100 SEO, Business, & Finance color-filled line icons

by Iconify

SEO, Business, & Finance Filled

100 SEO, Business, & Finance color-filled line icons

Published by Iconify in Icons
Published by Iconify in Icons compatible with

Overview

100 Color-filled line icons depicting SEO, Marketing, & Business concepts. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned to pixel-perfection for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels. This product comes with 1 master Illustrator file, and 100 SVG files.

Highlights

  • Compatible with Illustrator CS6
  • 100 individual SVG files
  • 32 x 32 pixel grid
  • Pixel-perfect alignment
  • Color filled line icons
  • SEO, Marketing & Business icons

Compatibility

{{::'1423543' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

