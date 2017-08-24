Overview
100 Solid glyph icons depicting SEO, Marketing, & Business concepts. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned to pixel-perfection for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels.
Highlights
- Compatible with Illustrator CS6
- 100 individual SVG files
- 32 x 32 pixel grid
- Pixel-perfect alignment
- Glyph icons
- SEO, Marketing & Business icons
