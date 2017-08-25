Themes & Templates

Overview
Premium template for an online lingerie store, contains 13 high-quality screens, including a blog. Well layered layers, clean and nice design, modal windows for the cart, search and registration. This is a great solution for your store. Works in Photoshop CC 2016+
Highlights
- 13 Web screens
- 12 Column Grid 1050x1600px
- Modal window
- Blog style included
- Well organized layers
- Compatible with Photoshop CC 2016+
Compatibility
