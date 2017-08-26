Overview
Introducing Shopaholic, a stunning new shopping based UI Kit designed with the latest iOS 11 design trends in mind. Shopaholic includes 29 mobile screen templates compatible with Adobe Photoshop, XD and of course Sketch! We crafted this kit using San Fransisco iOS 11 system font and it is completely vector based, allowing you to resize all templates without losing it's integrity.
Highlights
- 29 Mobile screens
- Designed with iOS 11 guidelines
- San Francisco system font iOS 11
- Symbols & text styles in Sketch
- Vector based
- Compatible: Sketch, Photoshop & XD
