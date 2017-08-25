Overview
Meet SHOPMATE, UI Kit for the Shop Create your Shop design with more then 120 componets, hundreds of UI elements, organized into 8 popular content categories.
Highlights
- Works in Sketch & Photoshop
- 120+ UI components
- Basic icons
- 8 Popular categories
- 100% Vector based
- 12 columns grid system
