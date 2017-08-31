Overview
Fully customizable, mind blowing, eye catching, sales boosting, UX perfect UI kit. The Shoppy UI kit is created in Sketch with organized, nested symbols, which allows making any changes in seconds.
Highlights
- 11 Categories
- 110 Elements
- Google fonts
- Vector shapes & Nested symbols
- Customizable style guide
- Compatible with Sketch
