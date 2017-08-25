Overview
Simple.io Kit is a modern minimalist component based UI Kit, perfect for designing a clean & stylish e-commerce website for your personal or client projects. Simple.io was built on SketchApp, comes with 13 templates fully customize & thousands of modules/cards. Simple.io combines beauty & usability, it is definitely the tool you need in your collection! I divided all the elements into 7 popular categories for your convenience; Articles, eCommerce, Forms, Headers, Navigation, Widgets, Base Elements.
Highlights
- 100+ Stylish components
- 7 Popular categories
- Multipurpose design & customizable
- 13 Page samples
- Free Google Fonts
- Compatible with Sketch
