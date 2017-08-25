Browse
Simple.IO

Web based modern E-Commerce UI Kit

by Marco Lopes

Published by Marco Lopes in UI Kits
Overview

Simple.io Kit is a modern minimalist component based UI Kit, perfect for designing a clean & stylish e-commerce website for your personal or client projects. Simple.io was built on SketchApp, comes with 13 templates fully customize & thousands of modules/cards. Simple.io combines beauty & usability, it is definitely the tool you need in your collection! I divided all the elements into 7 popular categories for your convenience; Articles, eCommerce, Forms, Headers, Navigation, Widgets, Base Elements.

Highlights

  • 100+ Stylish components
  • 7 Popular categories
  • Multipurpose design & customizable
  • 13 Page samples
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Compatible with Sketch
Who Likes this