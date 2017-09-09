Overview
This is Singleton 2.0 — the new, charged version of our legendary UI kit! We made it cleaner, easier, better! All components are vector based, fully compatible, editable and pixel perfect. Also, they are well-organized, carefully named and grouped. If you need to create beautiful and high-quality landing page — you can do it with Singleton 2.0!
Highlights
- 120 Crisp UI cards
- 12 Popular categories
- All components are vector based
- Google fonts & Unsplash Photos
- Well organized, named & grouped
- Compatible with Sketch
