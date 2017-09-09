Browse
All Products
885
UI Kits
292
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
131
Fonts
113
Presentation
93
Mockups
115
For Sketch
315
Themes & Templates
101
Log In
0

Singleton 2

120 High Quality Cards for Landings

by Craftwork

Singleton 2

120 High Quality Cards for Landings

Published by Craftwork in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Craftwork in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

This is Singleton 2.0 — the new, charged version of our legendary UI kit! We made it cleaner, easier, better! All components are vector based, fully compatible, editable and pixel perfect. Also, they are well-organized, carefully named and grouped. If you need to create beautiful and high-quality landing page — you can do it with Singleton 2.0!

Highlights

  • 120 Crisp UI cards
  • 12 Popular categories
  • All components are vector based
  • Google fonts & Unsplash Photos
  • Well organized, named & grouped
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

{{::'199155235' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Craftwork

Follow
Method Wireframe Kit$38
by Craftwork
Split iOS UI Kit$28
by Craftwork
HERO iPhone 7 Plus Mockups$28
by Craftwork

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
70,181
Members
885
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this