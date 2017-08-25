Overview

Singleton - perfect, fresh and stylish UI Kit for building beautiful Landing Pages. This clear and practical UI tool consists of 120 elegant cards in 12 categories. All components are vector based, fully compatible, editable and pixel perfect. Also they are well-organized, carefully named and grouped. So it will be very easy for you to use Singleton. Fonts used are Montserrat Free Font and Crimson Free Font. Singleton is high-quality UI Tool which is worthy to be in your collection!