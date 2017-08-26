Overview
Sked Mobile UI Kit is an awesome mobile UI Kit packed with over 40+ carefully crafted screen layouts, designed at 750x1334px in Sketch & for Sketch . Sked is an excellent assistant for the fast creation of your project. Each layout was carefully crafted and based on modern design trends. Plug in your imagination and create an outstanding mobile project in just a few minutes.
Highlights
- 40+ Screens
- Light & dark versions
- Mobile resolution 750x1334px
- Well layered & neatly organized
- Free Google fonts
- Compatible with Sketch
