Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Skeleton Wireframing Kit

Perfect for prototyping, storyboarding & user flow

by Robert Mayer

Skeleton Wireframing Kit

Perfect for prototyping, storyboarding & user flow

Published by Robert Mayer in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by Robert Mayer in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Skeleton Wireframing Kit will help you easily plan and map out all your web projects. Focus on the user flow and storyboarding to create perfect low-fidelity prototypes. This set includes 120 screens for web across 15 content categories, fully editable in .Sketch and Photoshop format

Highlights

  • 120 Cards
  • 15 Categories
  • Markup & arrows
  • Action icons
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
  • Vector based

Compatibility

{{::'4823298' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Robert Mayer

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Base UI Sketch Framework$64
by Robert Mayer
Surfing PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer
Free Portfolio PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this