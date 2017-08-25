Wireframe Kits

Overview
Skeleton Wireframing Kit will help you easily plan and map out all your web projects. Focus on the user flow and storyboarding to create perfect low-fidelity prototypes. This set includes 120 screens for web across 15 content categories, fully editable in .Sketch and Photoshop format
Highlights
- 120 Cards
- 15 Categories
- Markup & arrows
- Action icons
- Compatible with Photoshop & Sketch
- Vector based
