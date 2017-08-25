Overview
Skipper is a bold and flowing connected script. Skipper is equipped with three alternate characters for every basic letter: click on Swash, Stylistic or Titling Alternates on any OpenType savvy programs to create custom looking designs. Inside Skipper there’s a set of 35 ornaments designed to support the font. Access the ornaments from the Glyph Palette.
Highlights
- OTF font
- Ligatures
- Ornaments
- Swash Alternates
- Stylistic Alternates
- Titling Alternates
